St. Albans Barracks / Crash in Swanton

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 24A2005391

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sgt. Mike Kamerling

STATION: St. Albans

CONTACT#: 524-5993

DATE/TIME: 08/04/24 @ 09:46 hours

STREET: Highgate Road

TOWN: Swanton

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Woods Hollow Road

WEATHER: Clear and dry

ROAD CONDITIONS: Clear and dry asphalt

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Mark Charbonneau

AGE: 63

SEAT BELT? Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St. Albans VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2022

VEHICLE MAKE: Ford

VEHICLE MODEL: F-350

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Minor damage to front bumper / surrounding trim

INJURIES: No

VEHICLE #2

OPERATOR: Lily Deslauriers

AGE: 28

SEAT BELT? Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Highgate VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2019

VEHICLE MAKE: Honda

VEHICLE MODEL: Odyssey

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Significant damage to LR door, quarter panel and surrounding trim, etc. Vehicle totaled.

INJURIES: None

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

State Police and local fire/ rescue personnel responded to a two-vehicle motor vehicle crash at the above location. Investigation into the crash revealed that vehicle # 2 was traveling north on Highgate Road (VT RT 207). As vehicle #2 was passing the intersection of Woods Hill Road, vehicle #1, which had been traveling WB on Woods Hill Rd, entered the intersection and broadsided vehicle #2, causing it to spin around and come to rest north of the intersection, off the west side of the road. The crash caused minor traffic delays.