St. Albans Barracks / Crash in Swanton
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 24A2005391
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sgt. Mike Kamerling
STATION: St. Albans
CONTACT#: 524-5993
DATE/TIME: 08/04/24 @ 09:46 hours
STREET: Highgate Road
TOWN: Swanton
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Woods Hollow Road
WEATHER: Clear and dry
ROAD CONDITIONS: Clear and dry asphalt
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Mark Charbonneau
AGE: 63
SEAT BELT? Yes
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St. Albans VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2022
VEHICLE MAKE: Ford
VEHICLE MODEL: F-350
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Minor damage to front bumper / surrounding trim
INJURIES: No
VEHICLE #2
OPERATOR: Lily Deslauriers
AGE: 28
SEAT BELT? Yes
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Highgate VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2019
VEHICLE MAKE: Honda
VEHICLE MODEL: Odyssey
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Significant damage to LR door, quarter panel and surrounding trim, etc. Vehicle totaled.
INJURIES: None
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
State Police and local fire/ rescue personnel responded to a two-vehicle motor vehicle crash at the above location. Investigation into the crash revealed that vehicle # 2 was traveling north on Highgate Road (VT RT 207). As vehicle #2 was passing the intersection of Woods Hill Road, vehicle #1, which had been traveling WB on Woods Hill Rd, entered the intersection and broadsided vehicle #2, causing it to spin around and come to rest north of the intersection, off the west side of the road. The crash caused minor traffic delays.