St. Albans Barracks / Crash in Swanton

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

 

CASE#: 24A2005391                                  

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sgt. Mike Kamerling

STATION:            St. Albans                        

CONTACT#:  524-5993

 

DATE/TIME: 08/04/24 @ 09:46 hours

STREET: Highgate Road

TOWN:  Swanton

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS:   Woods Hollow Road

WEATHER:         Clear and dry

ROAD CONDITIONS: Clear and dry asphalt

 

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Mark Charbonneau

AGE:      63

SEAT BELT? Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St. Albans VT

 

VEHICLE YEAR: 2022

VEHICLE MAKE: Ford

VEHICLE MODEL: F-350

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Minor damage to front bumper / surrounding trim

INJURIES: No

 

VEHICLE #2

OPERATOR: Lily Deslauriers

AGE:   28

SEAT BELT? Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Highgate VT

 

VEHICLE YEAR:  2019

VEHICLE MAKE: Honda

VEHICLE MODEL: Odyssey

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Significant damage to LR door, quarter panel and surrounding trim, etc. Vehicle totaled.

INJURIES: None

 

 

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

State Police and local fire/ rescue personnel responded to a two-vehicle motor vehicle crash at the above location. Investigation into the crash revealed that vehicle # 2 was traveling north on Highgate Road (VT RT 207). As vehicle #2 was passing the intersection of Woods Hill Road, vehicle #1, which had been traveling WB on Woods Hill Rd, entered the intersection and broadsided vehicle #2, causing it to spin around and come to rest north of the intersection, off the west side of the road.  The crash caused minor traffic delays.

