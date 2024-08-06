A New Film About Young Runners Called Run Crew Gets Released on Amazon Prime

Teens about to cause mischief Kids posted by school Brigid Turner

Brooklyn Director creates film by fusing her passion for running and youth advocacy.

NEW YORK, NY, USA, August 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Award-winning Director and Producer Brigid Turner uses her love for running and her advocacy for youth to create an inspirational, coming of age dramatic film.

Writer /Director, Brigid Turner was inspired to write her first feature film by her runs around the borough of Brooklyn and her passion for personal growth. The film provides a powerful message of redemption and change. It focused on the lives of inner-city youth and speak to their ability to make positive life choices.

“RUN CREW” was filmed in Bed-Stuy and East New York during the pandemic. Turner states, “We made a movie during the pandemic, not about the pandemic." It was made to exhibit empowerment and opportunity. As a female director of color, she wanted to make sure that the integrity of her original script was not compromised by the new world that the pandemic created. Brigid stated, "At times, we waited up to 10 minutes to capture a scene to avoid people wearing masks in the shots.”

"RUN CREW” written, executive produced and directed by Brigid Turner follows childhood friends who face the challenges of street life that eventually forces them to change their perspective when a member of the group is killed. This is a story of change, personal growth, and transformation that uniquely impacts each individual in important and unique ways. It is a movie about community and empowerment. It is a story that resonates strongly today!

The film stars Lamar K. Cheston (Godfather of Harlem & American Soul), Damani D. Sease (WU-TANG An American Saga), other talented Brooklyn actors. Produced by Brigid Turner and Co-Produced by Ephraim 'Fetti' Benton of Skeemaholic Society LLC.

Brigid Turner produced this film through her production company Nastalliagon Productions - Dopeshoes Entertainment LLC to influence and engage youth in urban communities while exhibiting running as a catalyst as a positive outlook to their lives.

About Nastalliagon Productions - Dopeshoes Entertainment LLC.

NPDE is an award-winning production company, established in 2013 [Brooklyn, NY]. After being approached to produce a digital series by a local actor, NPDE was formed. The success of that production showed the need to assist and collaborate with independent filmmakers on their journey to produce their original stories. We've produced 3 feature films, 10 short films, 3 digital series, 2 documentaries, 6 music videos, 5 pilots and a podcast. Our goal is to continue to produce high quality content with collaborators large and small.

