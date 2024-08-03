Gov. McMaster Authorizes National Guard, Emergency Assistance Resources to Florida

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Following Florida's request for emergency assistance in preparation for anticipated Tropical Storm Debby, Governor Henry McMaster today signed Executive Order 2024-15, placing the South Carolina National Guard on state duty in support of Florida.

The South Carolina National Guard will activate approximately 70 service members, deploy 30 high-water vehicles, and provide additional resources as needed.

For any questions related to the South Carolina National Guard's efforts in Florida please contact Major Karla Evans of the South Carolina National Guard.