Suspects Steal Merchandise from a Delivery Truck

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department are seeking the community’s assistance in locating suspects who stole merchandise from a delivery truck in Northwest.

On Friday, August 2, 2024, at approximately 11:38 a.m., the suspects parked their vehicle near a delivery truck, that was preparing to deliver merchandise to a business in the 6200 block of Georgia Avenue, Northwest. The suspects took cases of merchandise from the delivery truck and loaded them into their vehicle. The suspects fled in the vehicle.

The suspects’ vehicle is a black Nissan Altima. It was last seen with Maryland tags of 3ET9116.

The suspects’ and their vehicle were captured by surveillance cameras and can be seen in the photos below: