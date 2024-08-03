Berlin Barracks // Criminal Threatening (x2); Unlawful Trespass
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 24A3005039
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Ryan Riegler
STATION: Berlin Barracks
CONTACT#: 802.229.9191
DATE/TIME: 08/02/2024 at approximately 2200 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Little River State Park, Waterbury, VT
VIOLATION: Criminal Threatening (x2); Unlawful Trespass
ACCUSED: Jesse Lubold
AGE:
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Waterbury, VT
VICTIM: Nicole Clinton
AGE: 41
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Winooski, VT
VICTIM: Kevin Harms
AGE: 63
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Winooski, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time, the Vermont State Police responded to the Little River State Park in Waterbury for a report of a male making threats to adjacent campers. Upon arrival Troopers met with Jesse Lubold who refused to leave the park. Jesse was subsequently taken into custody and transported to the Berlin Barracks for processing. Lubold was later released with a citation.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 09/05/24 at 0830
COURT: Washington County Superior Court - Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Trooper Ryan Riegler
Berlin Barracks
578 Paine Turnpike N.
Berlin, VT
802.229.9191