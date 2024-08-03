Berlin Barracks // Criminal Threatening (x2); Unlawful Trespass

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 24A3005039

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Ryan Riegler

STATION: Berlin Barracks

CONTACT#: 802.229.9191

DATE/TIME: 08/02/2024 at approximately 2200 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Little River State Park, Waterbury, VT

VIOLATION: Criminal Threatening (x2); Unlawful Trespass

ACCUSED: Jesse Lubold

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Waterbury, VT

VICTIM: Nicole Clinton

AGE: 41

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Winooski, VT

VICTIM: Kevin Harms

AGE: 63

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Winooski, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time, the Vermont State Police responded to the Little River State Park in Waterbury for a report of a male making threats to adjacent campers. Upon arrival Troopers met with Jesse Lubold who refused to leave the park. Jesse was subsequently taken into custody and transported to the Berlin Barracks for processing. Lubold was later released with a citation.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 09/05/24 at 0830

COURT: Washington County Superior Court - Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

