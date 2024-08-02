Submit Release
News Search

There were 887 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 398,479 in the last 365 days.

Additional PEI wildland firefighters heading to Alberta

CANADA, August 2 - Five Island forest firefighters are leaving for Alberta this weekend to help with the increasingly serious wildfire situation in that province. This team will join a Nova Scotian team bound for Jasper to assist Parks Canada with fire response. 

Last week, a team returned from Alberta where they were assisting with a fire near High Level, which is close to the Northwest Territories border.

“When our local forest firefighters get deployed elsewhere, they are not only helping our neighbors, but gaining skills that could be needed when we see forest fires here at home. On behalf of Islanders, I thank everyone working in these difficult conditions and remind everyone to keep forest fire prevention in mind this summer.”

- Environment, Energy and Climate Action Minister Steven Myers

The province continues to be in a good position to respond to fire inside or outside of provincial borders, through continually building our wildland fire fighting capacity and resources. The Government of Prince Edward Island has more than 55 staff trained in wildland firefighting. Trained wildland firefighters are foresters, forest technicians, wildlife technicians, and others who have fire as part of their duties.

PEI maintains mutual aid agreements with all Canadian provinces and territories, administered through the Canadian Interagency Forest Fire Centre, and the province is an active member in the North Eastern Forest Fire Protection Compact with many US states. These agreements provide us access to mutual aid when the province requires it.

On Prince Edward Island, over 90% of recorded wildland fires have been human caused and could have been prevented. These fires could be started by leaving campfires unattended, negligently disposing of cigarettes or other human activities, so it’s important for all residents to be cautious with outdoor fires.

Residents planning to burn brush outdoors must check for burning restrictions daily by calling 1-800-237-5053 or visiting the province’s fire information page. Campfires do not require burn permits, but people should check for fire restrictions before starting a campfire. Municipalities may also have their own bylaws that restrict burning, so residents should also check with their local authority. 

Island residents can learn more about protecting homes from forest fires at: FireSmart page.

Media contact:
Katie Cudmore
Department of Environment, Energy, and Climate Action
katiecudmore@gov.pe.ca

You just read:

Additional PEI wildland firefighters heading to Alberta

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more