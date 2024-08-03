County Route 1, (Leading Creek Road), Randolph County, will be closed beginning Monday, August 5, 2024

County Route 1, (Leading Creek Road), will be closed from 6:00 a.m. Monday, August 5, 2024, through 6:00 p.m. Tuesday, August 6, 2024, for culvert replacement. The work will be 2.20 miles from the intersection of US Route 219/86 (Parsons Road) at milepost 5.13. Local and all other motorists are to seek alternate routes.
