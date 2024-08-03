Lane Closures, Northbound and Southbound, on WV 2/US 250, in Wheeling, to Begin Monday, August 5, 2024

Page Content

A portion of WV 2/US 250, northbound and southbound, at milepost 1.93, in Wheeling, will be restricted to one lane, from 6:30 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. beginning Monday, August 5, 2024, through Friday, August 9, 2024, for bridge inspection. Flaggers will maintain traffic. Motorists are advised to slow down.



Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the project schedule.​​