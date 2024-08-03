Submit Release
Lane Closures on Gimlett Hollow Bridge on Interstate 64 beginning Monday, August 5, 2024

Traffic will be reduced to one lane on the Gimlett Hollow Bridge on Interstate 64, between mile markers 5.0 and 7.0, eastbound and westbound, from 7:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m. beginning Monday, August 5, 2024, through Friday, August 9, 2024, for edge line striping and placement of temporary barriers. Traffic traveling through the area should pay attention to posted signs for through-traffic commuting.
 
Drivers should expect delays and adjust their commuting schedules accordingly.​​

