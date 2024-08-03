Minor Delays on WV 14, Division Street/ Blizzard Drive, Beginning on Sunday, August 4, 2024

Page Content

There will be minor delays on WV 14, Division Street/Blizzard Drive, at the following locations: WV 14 and 7th Avenue, WV 14 and 10th Avenue, WV 14 and Division Street, WV 14 and Franklin Elementary Entrance, between the hours of 7:00 p.m. and 7:00 a.m., beginning on Sunday, August 4, 2024, through Friday, August 9, 2024, for a gas line replacement.



There will be one lane continuously open, north and southbound on WV 14 with minor delays expected. Motorists are asked to plan accordingly.



Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the work schedule.​​