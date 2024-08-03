Submit Release
News Search

There were 924 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 398,558 in the last 365 days.

Minor Delays on WV 14, Division Street/ Blizzard Drive, Beginning on Sunday, August 4, 2024

Page Content

There will be minor delays on WV 14, Division Street/Blizzard Drive, at the following locations: WV 14 and 7th Avenue, WV 14 and 10th Avenue, WV 14 and Division Street, WV 14 and Franklin Elementary Entrance, between the hours of 7:00 p.m. and 7:00 a.m., beginning on Sunday, August 4, 2024, through Friday, August 9, 2024, for a gas line replacement.
 
There will be one lane continuously open, north and southbound on WV 14 with minor delays expected. Motorists are asked to plan accordingly.
 
Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the work schedule.​​

You just read:

Minor Delays on WV 14, Division Street/ Blizzard Drive, Beginning on Sunday, August 4, 2024

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more