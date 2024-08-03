Lane Closures on the Nick Joe Rahall II Bridge Beginning Sunday, August 4, 2024

Page Content





There will be temporary lane closures on the Nick Joe Rahall II Bridge (17th Street West) over the Ohio River, from 10:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m. beginning Sunday, August 4, 2024, through Tuesday, August 6, 2024, for bridge safety inspections.

Flaggers will maintain traffic control. Drivers should expect delays, adjust their commuting schedules, and avoid the area if possible.

Please use caution when traveling through the area due to flaggers, equipment, and workers.​​