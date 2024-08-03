MPD Arrests Woman for Threats and Carrying a Pistol without a License

The Metropolitan Police Department announces a woman has been arrested for threats and carrying a pistol without a license.



On Friday, August 2, 2024, at approximately 12:12 p.m., MPD received information regarding a woman who traveled to Washington, DC. The woman’s vehicle was located in the First District and subsequent investigation lead to the woman’s location.

Through the detectives’ investigation, 41-year-old Christina Montoya of San Antonio, TX, was arrested and charged with Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Threats Against a Former President.



CCN: 24118366

