WVDOH supplying water tanker to town of Thomas

In response to Gov. Jim Justice’s statewide emergency declaration due to drought conditions, the West Virginia Department of Transportation (WVDOT) has sent a tanker truck filled with service water to the town of Thomas in Tucker County.



Due to a prolonged shortage of rainfall, Gov. Justice declared a state of emergency for all 55 counties on Friday, July 26, 2024.



“Governor Justice has been very attentive to the drought conditions we’ve been experiencing around the state,” said Transportation Secretary Jimmy Wriston, P.E. “In that regard, the Department of Transportation has dispatched some assistance to the town of Thomas in the form of a tanker of water that we’ve strategically placed at the fire department.”



Thomas is one of the towns suffering due to low rainfall. Thomas Mayor Jody Flanagan said the town’s water supply has been unusable for the past month due to high levels of iron in the water.



“This is the lowest our dam and reservoir have been in 60 years,” Flanagan said.



City officials have secured drinking water for to town through other sources. The WVDOT is sending a tanker full of non-potable water to use for washing, flushing toilets, etc.



The tanker truck, carrying approximately 5,000 gallons of water, originated in Huntington (WVDOH District 2), and was trucked by employees from Charleston (District 1), with the assistance of the Equipment Division in Buckhannon, to Elkins in District 8. District 8 then completed the delivery to the city of Thomas around 3:30 p.m.



“This demonstrates the teamwork and determination of the WVDOH employees across the state to serve our citizens,” Wriston said. “This is just one more example of how this governor is responsive to the needs of the citizens.”





