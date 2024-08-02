People travelling the Sea to Sky Highway during the next two weeks are advised to expect lane closures and delays through Lions Bay due to planned highway-resurfacing work.

From Tuesday, Aug. 6 until Thursday, Aug. 15, crews will resurface approximately four kilometres of Highway 99 southbound through Lions Bay, from Magnesia Creek to Lonetree Creek. One lane southbound will be closed 24 hours a day for the duration of the project.

From Aug. 12 until Aug. 15, drivers can also expect northbound left-lane closures through Lions Bay. Southbound traffic will be in a counterflow in the northbound left lane from 5:30 p.m. until 6:30 a.m. During this time, Lions Bay detours will be in effect.

Bicycle routes will also be affected and cyclists should expect delays and detours. Emergency vehicles will have priority access.

Drivers should expect delays and plan extra time for their trips.

For updates, check: https://www.drivebc.ca/