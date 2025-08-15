The Province urges people on the south coast to use caution over the next several days, particularly in the backcountry, as moderate to heavy rain is forecast to start the afternoon of Friday, Aug. 15, 2025.

While there are no specific flood concerns, rainfall amounts are unusually high for this time of year. High flows and rapidly rising rivers can pose hazards, such as road washouts, landslides and increased risk to backcountry recreationalists, particularly from Friday until Sunday.

Rainfall warnings and high streamflow advisories have been issued for the following communities:

Rainfall warning Fraser Valley west, including Abbotsford; Howe Sound; Metro Vancouver North Shore, including West Vancouver and North Vancouver; Metro Vancouver (central), including Vancouver, Burnaby and New Westminster; Metro Vancouver (northeast), including Coquitlam and Maple Ridge; and Sunshine Coast from Gibsons to Earls Cove.



High streamflow advisory South coast, including Howe Sound, Sea-to-Sky, Pemberton and surrounding areas; and North Shore mountains.



Rivers are expected to rise rapidly on Friday, Aug. 15, and potentially into early Saturday, Aug. 16.

For some glacier-fed rivers, such as the Squamish River, water levels are high due to recent warm weather and runoff from glacial melt.

Quick Facts:

A high streamflow advisory means that river levels are rising or expected to rise rapidly, but no major flooding is expected. Fast-flowing bodies of water increase risk to life safety. Minor flooding in low-lying areas is possible.

A flood watch means river levels are rising and will approach or may exceed river banks. Flooding of areas adjacent to affected rivers may occur.

A flood warning means river levels are higher than the river bank or will become higher than the bank in a short time, and flooding will result.

Learn More:

Flood-risk information and active evacuation alerts and orders can be found at @EmergencyInfoBC on X (formerly Twitter), or by visiting:

https://www.emergencyinfobc.gov.bc.ca/

For more information about flood warnings and high streamflow advisories, visit:

https://bcrfc.env.gov.bc.ca/warnings/index.htm

For more information about flood preparedness, visit:

https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/safety/emergency-management/preparedbc/know-your-hazards/floods