Collaborative, upfront approach to public safety will benefit people in Creston

CANADA, August 15 - People in Creston will be better served by a collaborative approach to complex social challenges that will deliver faster access to services for people at risk through the establishment of a situation table.

Situation tables gather front-line workers from the public safety, health and social service sectors to identify high-risk individuals and rapidly connect them to services and support they need, before they experience a negative or traumatic event.

“Situation tables ensure that people remain at the centre of our work in building and promoting safer, stronger communities,” said Nina Krieger, Minister of Public Safety and Solicitor General. “By combining the expertise of front-line workers, situation tables enhance our capacity to respond to emerging public-safety challenges, keeping people safe by swiftly connecting individuals to essential services when they need them.”

The Province currently has 37 situation tables operating in communities throughout B.C. The Creston table is expected to complete its training and onboarding in the coming months. The partners will meet weekly to address issues pertaining to their community, such as mental health and addictions, homelessness, poverty and survival crime.

“Situation tables are a valuable resource for communities by proactively facilitating supports for vulnerable people by helping to address their needs before a crisis occurs,” said Brittny Anderson, MLA for Kootenay Central. “As we’ve seen in other communities, situation tables have led to many positive outcomes, enhancing the safety and well-being of its residents, and I’m grateful to see this initiative come to Creston.”

The model provides a structured, collaborative approach to managing complex or urgent circumstances by bringing together key groups and using systematic processes to reduce risk and develop action plans to respond more effectively and efficiently to the needs of each individual. Furthermore, data analysis helps policymakers assess gaps and risks in their local communities.

The tables are considered a best practice for improving community safety and well-being by enabling community front-line workers to:

proactively identify risks through real-time information sharing;

reduce long-term demand on emergency and police resources;

leverage and co-ordinate existing community assets and relationships between health supports, victim services and culturally safe support and services;

plan and deliver collaborative interventions before an incident occurs; and

reduce increased risk in people’s lives.

The Province is supporting the Town of Creston with a $50,000 grant to assist with implementation. Since 2018, more than $3.4 million has been provided in grants to B.C. regions and communities to facilitate local situation tables, intervention circles and other related initiatives. There are 51 funded situation tables and intervention circles in B.C. Thirty-eight of those are operational and another 13 are under implementation.

Situation tables are advancing the Province’s work of building safe, healthy communities for everyone. The tables build on the programs and services the Province has undertaken or implemented to strengthen enforcement to break the cycle of violence and crime, and to strengthen services to keep communities safe and healthy.

Quote:

Arnold DeBoon, mayor of Creston –

“We are deeply grateful for the grant funding that has been provided by the Collaborative Public Safety Programs with the Ministry of Public Safety and Solicitor General to establish a situation table in Creston. This support allows our local front-line service agencies to come together, receive specialized training and respond quickly to community-safety challenges. By working collaboratively, a situation table will allow us to quickly connect our most vulnerable residents to the right resources early, with the goal of mitigating further harm and victimization before situations escalate.”

Learn More:

For more information about situation tables, visit: https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/justice/criminal-justice/policing-in-bc/collaborative-public-safety-program/situation-tables

For more information about ways the Province is making communities safer for everyone, visit: https://strongerbc.gov.bc.ca/safer-communities/