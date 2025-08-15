Investing in water infrastructure improvements on Vancouver Island

CANADA, August 15 - From Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada:

Two communities on Vancouver Island are receiving upgrades to their water infrastructure after a combined investment of more than $5.25 million from the federal and provincial governments and municipal partners.

In the Municipality of North Cowichan, the Crofton Sewage Treatment Plant will be upgraded with two new clarifiers and a sludge thickening system to improve wastewater treatment and ensure the treated water remains clean and compliant with environmental standards. These upgrades will expand the plant’s capacity to treat more wastewater, maintain the treatment plant’s high level of compliance, and protect the health and safety of the community.

The Village of Sayward will benefit from drainage and stormwater upgrades aimed at reducing flooding and minimizing flood risks for homes. The project involves upgrading stormwater pipes, adding biofilters to reduce pollution runoff, and other related improvements to support sustainable stormwater management. Together, these efforts will strengthen the community’s resilience to extreme weather events, enhance water quality, and help create a safer and healthier environment for residents and local wildlife.

“Our government is proud to support these important wastewater and stormwater management upgrades on Vancouver Island. This work will enhance climate resilience, support healthy communities and protect ecosystems for generations to come.”

– The Honourable Stephanie McLean, Secretary of State (Seniors)

“Cleaner water in local streams and waterways, reduced flooding and increased resilience to extreme weather events will make these Vancouver Island communities safer and stronger. Upgrades like these are helping protect the environment people live in and rely on and supporting a more secure future for British Columbians.”

– Christine Boyle, Minister of Housing and Municipal Affairs

“Our Council has made upgrading our infrastructure a top priority, and this investment in the Crofton sewage treatment plant reflects that commitment. This project will ensure the plant continues to produce clean effluent that meets stringent regulations and expand capacity to serve our growing community. By working together with our federal and provincial partners, we are safeguarding both public health and our local environment for generations to come.”

– Rob Douglas, Mayor, Municipality of North Cowichan

“This investment is a game-changer for the Village of Sayward. At nearly two and a half times our total annual tax revenue, this funding will allow us to move forward with essential drainage and stormwater upgrades that will protect homes, improve water quality, and strengthen our community’s resilience to flooding and extreme weather. These improvements will not only benefit residents today but will also support the long-term environmental health and sustainability of our Village for generations to come.”

– Mark Baker, Mayor, Village of Sayward

The federal government is investing $1,402,864 in the Municipality of North Cowichan project and $697,230.40 in the Village of Sayward project through the Green Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program. The Government of British Columbia is investing $1,168,936 in the Municipality of North Cowichan’s project and $580,967 in the Village of Sayward project. The Municipality of North Cowichan is contributing $935,359 and the Village of Sayward is contributing $464,879.

The Green Infrastructure Stream helps build greener communities by contributing to climate change preparedness, reducing greenhouse gas emissions, and supporting renewable technologies.

Including today’s announcement, over 160 infrastructure projects under the Green Infrastructure Stream have been announced in British Columbia, with a total federal contribution of more than $765 million and a total provincial contribution of more than $429 million.

Federal funding is conditional on fulfilling all requirements related to consultation with Indigenous groups and environmental assessment obligations.

