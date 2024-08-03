Aug. 8 virtual meeting will focus on I-10/Baseline Road interchange

PHOENIX – The Arizona Department of Transportation will host a virtual meeting the evening of Thursday, Aug. 8, to provide an update and gather public input about planned improvements at the Interstate 10 traffic interchange with Baseline Road.

ADOT is evaluating potential design alternatives designed to improve traffic flow for vehicles, pedestrians and cyclists ahead of recommending a preferred alternative.

The virtual meeting, which will include a presentation by ADOT’s study team, will start at 6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 8. You can register to attend the meeting by visiting tinyurl.com/i10baseline. The meeting also will allow ADOT study team members to answer questions and accept public comments.

Due to heavy traffic and congestion near I-10 and Baseline Road, ADOT is studying improvements to the interchange to meet the future needs of travelers. One alternative is a modified diamond interchange and another is a diverging diamond interchange. A no build alternative also is being evaluated.

More information about the potential options for the interchange is available at azdot.gov/i10baseline.

If you can’t attend the online meeting, ADOT also will accept comments through Aug. 22 via an online survey at tinyurl.com/i10baselinecomment. Comments may also be emailed to [email protected]; by phone at 855.712.8530; or by mail to ADOT Community Relations, 1655 W. Jackson Street, MD 126F, Phoenix, AZ 85007.

ADOT is working with several agencies on the I-10/Baseline Road interchange study, including the Federal Highway Administration, the cities of Phoenix and Tempe and the Maricopa Association of Governments, which serves as the freeway planning agency for the greater Phoenix region.