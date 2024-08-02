MPD Searching for Theft Suspects

The Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the community’s help in locating suspects involved in taking items from a business in Northeast.

On Sunday, July 28, 2024, at approximately 8:00 p.m., the suspects entered a business in the 1800 block of L Street, Northwest. The suspects took property then fled the scene.

The suspects were captured on surveillance cameras and can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who can identify these suspects or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 24115716



###