MPD Searching for Southeast Armed Carjacking Suspect

 

The Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the community’s assistance in identifying a suspect involved in an armed carjacking in Southeast.

On July 31, 2024, at approximately 10:25 p.m., the victim was sitting in his vehicle in the 2300 block of Pennsylvania Avenue, Southeast. The suspect approached the victim’s vehicle, opened the door and brandished a handgun. The suspect demanded the victim’s vehicle key. The victim complied and exited the vehicle. The suspect then fled the scene in the victim’s vehicle.

The suspect was captured by a surveillance camera and can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who can identify this suspect or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 24177489

