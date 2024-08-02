Rutland Barracks / Lewd and Lascivious Conduct
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 24B4004691
RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Corporal Mark Busier
STATION: Rutland
CONTACT#: (802) 773-9101
DATE/TIME: July 28, 2024 at approximately 1445 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: RT 7B Clarendon
VIOLATION: Lewd and Lascivious conduct
ACCUSED: Peter Pfenning
AGE: 61
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Clarendon, Vermont
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police do not release the names of victims of domestic or sexual assault.)
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On July 28, 2024, at approximately 1445 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police Rutland Barracks, responded to a residence on RT 7B in the Town of Clarendon for a report of lewd and lascivious conduct. Through investigation, it was determined Peter Pfenning was involved in lewd and lascivious conduct. Pfenning was arrested for the crime, and ultimately lodged at the Marble Valley Correctional Center in lieu of $5000 cash bail. Pfenning was further order to appear in Rutland District Court – Criminal Division on August 5, 2024 at 1230 hours.
LODGED - LOCATION: MVCC
BAIL: $5,000
MUG SHOT: Yes
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT: Rutland District Court, Criminal Division
COURT DATE/TIME: August 5, 2024, at 1230 hours
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm the arraignment time.