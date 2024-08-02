Submit Release
Rutland Barracks / Lewd and Lascivious Conduct

STATE OF VERMONT 

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY 

VERMONT STATE POLICE 

NEWS RELEASE 

 

CASE#: 24B4004691 

RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Corporal Mark Busier                                  

STATION: Rutland                      

CONTACT#: (802) 773-9101 

 

DATE/TIME: July 28, 2024 at approximately 1445 hours 

INCIDENT LOCATION: RT 7B Clarendon  

VIOLATION: Lewd and Lascivious conduct 

 

ACCUSED: Peter Pfenning 

AGE: 61 

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Clarendon, Vermont 

 

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police do not release the names of victims of domestic or sexual assault.) 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:  

 

On July 28, 2024, at approximately 1445 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police Rutland Barracks, responded to a residence on RT 7B in the Town of Clarendon for a report of lewd and lascivious conduct. Through investigation, it was determined Peter Pfenning was involved in lewd and lascivious conduct. Pfenning was arrested for the crime, and ultimately lodged at the Marble Valley Correctional Center in lieu of $5000 cash bail. Pfenning was further order to appear in Rutland District Court – Criminal Division on August 5, 2024 at 1230 hours. 

 

LODGED - LOCATION: MVCC            

BAIL: $5,000 

MUG SHOT: Yes 

COURT ACTION: Yes 

COURT: Rutland District Court, Criminal Division 

COURT DATE/TIME: August 5, 2024, at 1230 hours

             

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm the arraignment time. 

 

 

 

 

