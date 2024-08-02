Rutland Barracks / Lewd and Lascivious Conduct

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 24B4004691

RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Corporal Mark Busier

STATION: Rutland

CONTACT#: (802) 773-9101

DATE/TIME: July 28, 2024 at approximately 1445 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: RT 7B Clarendon

VIOLATION: Lewd and Lascivious conduct

ACCUSED: Peter Pfenning

AGE: 61

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Clarendon, Vermont

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police do not release the names of victims of domestic or sexual assault.)

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On July 28, 2024, at approximately 1445 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police Rutland Barracks, responded to a residence on RT 7B in the Town of Clarendon for a report of lewd and lascivious conduct. Through investigation, it was determined Peter Pfenning was involved in lewd and lascivious conduct. Pfenning was arrested for the crime, and ultimately lodged at the Marble Valley Correctional Center in lieu of $5000 cash bail. Pfenning was further order to appear in Rutland District Court – Criminal Division on August 5, 2024 at 1230 hours.

LODGED - LOCATION: MVCC

BAIL: $5,000

MUG SHOT: Yes

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT: Rutland District Court, Criminal Division

COURT DATE/TIME: August 5, 2024, at 1230 hours

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm the arraignment time.