Governor Abbott Sets Special Election For 18th Congressional District

Governor Greg Abbott today issued a proclamation announcing Tuesday, November 5, 2024 as the special election date to fill the 18th Congressional District seat vacated by the late Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee.

Candidates who wish to have their names placed on the special election ballot must file their applications with the Secretary of State no later than 6:00 PM on Thursday, August 22, 2024. Early voting will begin Monday, October, 21, 2024.

