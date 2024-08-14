Top CFOs, Including Paul Ruh, Share Strategies in Latest CFO Intelligence Magazine

Kenvue CFO Paul Ruh, Kansas City Chiefs CFO Dan Crumb, and other top CFOs share insights on leadership and industry challenges.

Our CFOs are not just leaders; they're visionaries, guiding their companies through complex challenges with innovative strategies” — Andrew Zezas

CALIFON, NJ, UNITED STATES, August 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The latest edition of CFO Intelligence Magazine features Kenvue CFO Paul Ruh, who shares how his diverse background has been instrumental in guiding a multi-billion-dollar company through its IPO and beyond. This issue also spotlights Kansas City Chiefs CFO Dan Crumb, who discusses his role in supporting the team’s journey to secure a second consecutive Super Bowl victory.

The magazine further includes an interview with Deloitte National Real Estate Leader Jeffrey J. Smith, who discusses the impact of shifting interest rates, digital tokenization, and the evolving landscape of the Commercial Real Estate (CRE) segment. Additionally, Aleph Farms CFO Kevin Benmoussa provides insights into driving demand for alternative beef products.

As the CRE sector faces a looming $1.5 trillion in loan maturities by the end of 2025, CFO Intelligence attended a Turnaround Management Association meeting that addressed this significant challenge.

Readers will also find expert columns from MetLife Investment Management, IBM, and others, discussing critical issues such as the potential effects of a consumer spending pullback on the Fed's soft-landing strategy and how finance leaders can leverage Artificial Intelligence without fear.

These articles and more are available at CFOIntell.com.

