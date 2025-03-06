Kyndryl's Billion-Dollar Strategy: CFO David Wyshner Speaks to CFO Intelligence

Kyndryl CFO David Wyshner reveals how the IT giant overcame challenges to reach $1B in pretax income in an exclusive interview with CFO Intelligence.

Kyndryl’s journey to $1B showcases strategic resilience and innovation in IT services.” — David Wyshner, CFO, Kyndryl

CALIFON, NJ, UNITED STATES, March 6, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- How Kyndryl Is Getting To The Billion-Dollar Mark: CFO David Wyshner Talks Strategy With CFO Intelligence Magazine

The multinational IT services company Kyndryl is quickly approaching the $1 Billion (pretax income) milestone — but the IBM spinoff initially struggled with unprofitable legacy customer contracts. In an exclusive interview, Kyndryl CFO David Wyshner and his team lay out the strategy behind the company’s success in the just-released Winter-Spring edition of CFO Intelligence Magazine.

Other fast-paced highlights in this issue include:

Climbing the corporate ladder. Carl Stahl Sava Industries CEO Chris Krasas and Amalgamated Life Insurance Company CEO Paul Mallen dish on what it takes to make the move from CFO to CEO

Wanna save $6 Million a year? Zesty CFO Ofir Shaish on cutting your cloud computing waste

More intelligence: expert columnists from MetLife Investment Management, IBM, Real Estate Strategies Corporation and others weigh in on must-know issues.

Trump Tariffs & the US Economy — much ado about nothing?

Peel back the curtain on the Total Cost of Artificial Intelligence

Before you go to market: A sell-side M&A guide to advanced real estate asset planning

Accounting Safeguards: How to avoid another Macy’s Meltdown

For media inquiries, please contact:

Andy Zezas

Host, Publisher & CEO

Andrew.Zezas@CFOIntell.com

201.906.8964

About CFO Intelligence Magazine:

CFO Intelligence brings together CFOs and senior finance executives from the nation’s top enterprise and middle market companies to forge beneficial peer relationships, share insights and ideas, enhance careers, and drive growth and opportunity at the companies they serve. CFO Intelligence publishes CFO Intelligence Magazine and the CFO Business sentiment Index, and delivers visionary perspectives, proven case studies, and insightful guidance from creative and accomplished CFOs at some of the most successful and sophisticated companies on the planet.

