Executive Confidence Remains Steady Despite Economic Uncertainty, CFO Intelligence Reports

Despite economic uncertainty in 2024, CFOs remain optimistic, with 80% expressing a positive outlook, according to the CFO Business Sentiment Index.

Volatility presents opportunities for well-prepared CFOs. A strong focus on cash flows enables strategic investments and growth.” — Andrew Zezas, CEO of CFO Intelligence

CALIFON, NJ, UNITED STATES, February 10, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Despite a rocky 2024, Executive confidence held steady according to the CFO Business Sentiment Index, published by CFO Intelligence.

Overall, despite fears of a hard economic landing, there was little change in the outlook for the national economy — with 80% of the executives polling “positive” in January 2024. That compares to 77% in December 2024, thanks to hopes for a pro-business presidential administration and Congress.

The buoyant outlook abated somewhat on a micro level, though. At the start of 2024, 100% of executives were forecasting growth in their own verticals, but that dropped to only 69%, apparently reflecting concerns over the Fed’s stall over interest rate trims.

More executives are worried about getting qualified employees (7% in December, compared to none in January), but fewer see China as a threat (6%, down from 14% in January). Supply chain bottlenecks continued to be a flashpoint for 5% of respondents, up from none in January.

As more employees returned to the office, demand for real estate rose through the year, with 34% of respondents planning to increase their footprint in December (up from 20% in January), while only 19% plan to shed space (edging down from 20% at the start of the year).

Inventory appetite was a weak point, as only 38% planned to increase on-hand stock in December, down from 60% in January. And M&A forecasts plunged, with only 35% of CFOs seeing a combination in their company’s future, down from 60% in January.

Hiring plans stayed relatively flat: 39% of CFOs in December planned to expand their workforce, compared to 40% in January.

“The mixed bag of trends through 2024 — and uncertainty around 2025 illustrates the need for CFOs to be aware of their environment and ready to respond to changing circumstances,” notes Andrew Zezas, Zezas, Host, Publisher & CEO of CFO Intelligence magazine. “Volatility can present significant opportunities for CFOs who are well-prepared. By maintaining a strong focus on cash flows, CFOs can navigate through uncertain times and capitalize on market fluctuations to engage in strategic investments and M&As. This proactive approach allows them to enhance their company's financial stability while positioning for growth.”

Advanced real estate planning “can also enhance a company's ability to prepare for negotiations and improve outcomes in various transactions, including acquisitions and restructuring,” adds Zezas, who is also a Strategist & CEO of Real Estate Strategies Corporation. He has advised corporate occupants on real estate and M&A matters since 1985. Results of the complete Annual CFO Business Sentiment Index and informative business articles are available at CFOIntell.com.

About Real Estate Strategies Corporation:

Real Estate Strategies Corporation provides advisory, consulting, strategy, guidance, transaction planning and execution, brokerage services, subject matter expertise, litigation support, and other services to companies that occupy real estate. The Company's highly focused expertise includes advising companies as to the real estate implications of buy and sell side M&A, turnarounds, restructures, bankruptcies and bankruptcy avoidance, portfolio optimization, lease restructures and terminations, sale-leasebacks, lease and sale acquisitions, and dispositions.

Real Estate Strategies Corporation advises CFOs, Management, and Boards at public, private, and private equity-owned middle market and enterprise companies, and tax-exempt organizations, in the acquisition, disposition, and optimization of commercial facilities of all types throughout North America and in select global markets.

About CFO Intelligence Magazine:

CFO Intelligence brings together CFOs and senior finance executives from the nation’s top enterprise and middle market companies to forge beneficial peer relationships, share insights and ideas, enhance careers, and drive growth and opportunity at the companies they serve. CFO Intelligence publishes CFO Intelligence Magazine and the CFO Business Sentiment Index, and delivers visionary perspectives, proven case studies, and insightful guidance from creative and accomplished CFOs at some of the most successful and sophisticated companies on the planet.

