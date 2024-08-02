Florida Highway Patrol Celebrates Graduation of 153rd Basic Recruit Class

August 2, 2024





TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Today, the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) celebrated the graduation of 44 recruits from the 153rd basic recruit class.

Graduates have undergone a rigorous 29 weeks of training, equivalent to 770 hours. This comprehensive training began on January 15, 2024. It included high liability classes, defensive tactics, firearms, vehicle operations, and first aid, ensuring that our new troopers are well-prepared for the challenges they will face in their duties.

Of the 44 recruits who graduated in today’s ceremony, six come from proud law enforcement families, eight have family members in the FHP, four moved to Florida from other states (New York, Maryland, and Alabama), and 13 have military experience (Army, U.S. Coast Guard, Air Force, Marine Corps, National Guard).

“Today, forty-four recruits join the ranks of the Florida Highway Patrol; during the last 29 weeks, each has demonstrated that they are not only qualified but dedicated to putting in the work and upholding the patrol standards,” said Executive Director Dave Kerner. “Every graduate standing here today will face challenges while they keep Florida safe. However, they will face each obstacle with the full support of their Governor, their new law enforcement family, and their leadership. To all recruits, thank you for your service; stay safe out there!” “The Florida Highway Patrol proudly welcomes the 153rd graduating class of recruits as the newest members of the Highway Patrol family,” said FHP Colonel Gary Howze II. “These dedicated individuals have undergone rigorous training and demonstrated the highest professionalism and commitment. We are confident that they will serve with honor and integrity, upholding the FHP’s tradition of excellence in serving and protecting the people of Florida.”

The new Troopers will be placed with a certified Field Training Officer (FTO) upon reporting to their duty stations. They will work with their FTO for 10 to 14 weeks before being released to solo duty.

The Florida Highway Patrol, known as Florida’s Finest, is committed to the highest standards of courtesy, service, and integrity. Each trooper is dedicated to protecting Florida’s roads and citizens, enforcing the law, and ensuring visitors and residents feel safe and secure.

To view the FHP 153rd Basic Recruit Class Graduation, visit the Florida Channel.

###

The Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles (FLHSMV) provides highway safety and security through excellence in service, education, and enforcement. Learn more on our website.

The Florida Highway Patrol strives to achieve core values of courtesy, service, and protection. It is FHP’s job to help ensure the safety and welfare of millions of Florida’s residents and visitors every day.

To learn more about FHP or how to become one of Florida’s Finest, visit BeATrooper.com.