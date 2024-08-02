Du Quoin State Fair Announces Twilight Parade Grand Marshals and Theme

ILLINOIS, August 2 - Parade entry deadline is August 9





DU QUOIN, IL -- The Du Quoin State Fair, along with Governor JB Pritzker, announced that Illinois 4-H will serve as Grand Marshals for the annual Twilight Parade.





Illinois 4-H provides opportunities and experiences for all youth in Illinois through over 190,000 4-H experiences in all 102 counties in Illinois. Illinois 4-H experienced a 13% growth throughout the last year with minority youth making up 30% of all youth served through educational programs.





"Here in Illinois, we are continuing to make agricultural education programs more accessible for all youth in Illinois because it is our youth who will become our future agricultural leaders—young minds who will grapple with and solve the challenges of tomorrow," said Governor JB Pritzker. "I couldn't be prouder to announce that, this year, Illinois 4-H will serve as Grand Marshals for the annual Twilight Parade."





"These 4-H leaders represent the future of agriculture in Illinois," said Jerry Costello II, Illinois Department of Agriculture Director. "I am proud to have ag education programs continue to grow over the past three years, including in our urban communities, providing young people with opportunities in our state's number one industry."





"Illinois 4-H is honored to be serving as the Grand Marshall for the parade at the Illinois State Fair," said Kevin Carey, Acting Director of 4-H Youth Development & Senior Program Lead, Positive Youth Development. "4-H represents a diverse group of youth who are finding belonging in their local, statewide, and nationwide opportunities. We hope that our continued presence and engagement as an organization inspires and invites any youth interested in pursuing their passions. 4-H shapes future leaders by providing hands-on experiences, fostering skills, and instilling a project-based mentality."





This year's Twilight Parade theme is "It's Showtime!" The deadline to enter a float is August 9, and the parade entry form is available on the Du Quoin State Fair website, dsf.illinois.gov





The 2024 Twilight Parade will step off at 6 p.m. on Friday, August 23 from the south end of Grandstand Avenue and make its way to Main Street. From there, the parade will turn west on Main Street and continue to Pacer Avenue. The parade will turn south onto Pacer and exit Gate 6 back on to Bob Green Avenue.





The 2024 Du Quoin State Fair will take place August 23 - September 2 in Du Quoin, IL. Parking on the fairgrounds Friday, August 23 is free. Admission is free throughout the fair.