02 August 2024

Visit of the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan to the Republic of the Philippines

On August 2, 2024, the political consultations between the external policy agencies of Turkmenistan and the Republic of the Philippines were held in Manila in the framework of the visit of the delegation of Turkmenistan to the Republic of the Philippines.

The Turkmen side was headed by the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Ahmet Gurbanov, while the Philippine side was led by Maria Teresa Lazaro, Undersecretary for Bilateral Relations and ASEAN Affairs of the Department of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of the Philippines.

During the consultations, the parties exchanged views on all key areas of the bilateral agenda, including issues of political-diplomatic collaboration, trade-economic and cultural-humanitarian partnership, as well as enhancing them with practical content.

The sides also exchanged views on regional and international matters.

The diplomats emphasized the importance of maintaining regular high-level contacts that give a significant impetus to bilateral cooperation.

During the consultations, the important role of parliamentary diplomacy in the development of Turkmen-Philippine relations was emphasized. In this context, common views were expressed on further intensification of the inter-parliamentary dialog.

Touching upon the activation of trade and economic relations, the diplomats expressed readiness to develop cooperation in the spheres of energy, transport and logistics, agriculture and others. Analyzing the current state of trade cooperation, the sides exchanged views on the import and export potential of the two countries. The talks also focused on the state of the legal framework of cooperation and proposals for its expansion.

The parties also emphasized the importance of relations in the humanitarian and cultural spheres as an integral factor contributing to the rapprochement of the peoples.

On the same day, the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan A. Gurbanov met with the Secretary for Foreign Affairs of the Republic of the Philippines Enrique Manalo. During the conversation, the sides reaffirmed their reciprocal willingness to intensify mutually beneficial cooperation in various areas with a focus on the development of ties in the trade, economic and humanitarian spheres, enhancement of the legal framework.

Upon the results of the talks, the “Memorandum of Understanding between the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan and the Department for Foreign Affairs of the Republic of the Philippines on Political Consultations” was signed.

In the framework of the visit of the Turkmen delegation to the Philippines, the Turkmen delegation met with the Vice President of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of the Republic of the Philippines Jude Aguliar.

The parties stated that the Turkmen-Philippine friendly and partnership ties are based on the principles of mutual respect, trust and equality. In this regard, the interlocutors expressed confidence in further strengthening of interstate relations.

The visit of the delegation of Turkmenistan to the Philippines continues.