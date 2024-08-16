hh2 Hires Rodney Scott as Vice President of Architecture

Rodney Scott joins hh2 to transform the contractors back office platform technology infastructure.

hh2 Cloud Services appoints Rodney Scott as VP of Architecture. With 25 years of experience, he modernizes hh2 software and improves processes.

hh2 is at a transition point as it moves from internal data centers to Azure,” Rodney said. “I’m excited to bring my experience and impact this crucial shift, transforming how we deliver software.” — Rodney Scott