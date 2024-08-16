hh2 Hires Rodney Scott as Vice President of Architecture
hh2 is at a transition point as it moves from internal data centers to Azure,” Rodney said. “I’m excited to bring my experience and impact this crucial shift, transforming how we deliver software.”KAYSVILLE, UTAH, UNITED STATES, August 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- hh2 Cloud Services, the leading provider of construction back-office solutions, proudly announces Rodney Scott as its new Vice President of Architecture.
In this role, Rodney will oversee the modernization of hh2 web applications, process improvements, and quality control as hh2 moves its innovative construction software to the cloud. He brings nearly 25 years of experience as a software developer and architect.
“hh2 is at a transition point as it moves from on-premise data centers to the cloud,” Rodney said. “I’m excited to bring my experience and impact this crucial shift that can transform how we deliver software and services to our customers.”
Proven Software Experience
Rodney's vast experience has prepared him to hit the ground running at hh2. Throughout his career, Rodney has worked as an engineer and software developer for companies in the fintech and edtech space and as an engineering consultant for Department of Defense projects. He has taken on numerous leadership roles, most recently as Vice President of Architecture for an education software company.
“There are a lot of parallels across industries when it comes to hosting,” Rodney said. “I have a lot of cloud optimization experience with all three major cloud providers, which is helping our current cloud migration and future strategy."
Rodney’s skills will impact hh2’s construction software and set it up for long-term success. “I see hh2 as a great opportunity to modernize the infrastructure and deployment architecture in the cloud,” he said.
Impacting Modernization and Optimization
In his first few months at hh2, Rodney has made an incredible impact by modernizing the software. His most significant project has been migrating the software to the cloud and ensuring efficient operations in Microsoft Azure. Cloud operations strengthen the reliability and capacity of hh2's software.
In his role, Rodney will be heavily focused on cost optimization and performance. He aims to reduce hh2’s cloud spending by improving processes and quality control. Rodney is working to implement build and deployment pipelines with additional quality gates to improve application quality. By boosting modernization and streamlining operations, Rodney will strengthen hh2's offerings and establish processes that set the standard for construction software.
Rodney holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in mechanical engineering from the University of Iowa, an MBA from the University of North Carolina, and holds an AWS Solutions Architect - Professional certification.
About hh2
For over two decades, hh2 Cloud Services has been the go-to back-office platform for the construction industry. We make running a contractor’s business smoother, and we easily handle everything from time entry to HR management. With hh2, contractors can ditch the paperwork and focus on building. Our solutions simplify operations and boost efficiency, all tailored to the unique construction needs.
For more information about hh2 Cloud Services and its offerings, visit www.hh2.com.
