hh2 Cloud Services Welcomes Tricia Sharpton as the New VP of Product

Sharpton joins hh2 to transform the products and functionality of hh2's platform.

Tricia Sharpton new VP of Product, at hh2. She leads the charge for hh2's product team to deliver functionality on hh2's back office platform for construction.

I’ve never worked with a team as passionate and inclusive as hh2. They encourage everyone to share their ideas and collaborate because every single hh2 lead is genuinely here for the right reasons.” — Tricia Sharpton