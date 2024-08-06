Unique Venues and Intern Housing Hub Featured in WSJ for Transforming College Campuses into Revenue Generators

Unique Venues, and its sister company Intern Housing Hub, are thrilled to announce their recent feature in the Wall Street Journal

UNITED STATES, August 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Unique Venues, a leading platform connecting event planners with exceptional event spaces, and its sister company Intern Housing Hub, are thrilled to announce their recent feature in the Wall Street Journal. This recognition highlights the innovative trend of colleges and universities transforming their campuses into sought-after event venues, a movement significantly bolstered by Unique Venues and summer intern housing residency through Intern Housing Hub.

Chuck Salem, co-owner of Unique Venues and Intern Housing Hub, expressed his excitement about the feature, stating, "Being recognized by the Wall Street Journal is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our team. Our mission has always been connecting planners with unique spaces and highlighting the potential these venues offer. This acknowledgment underscores the impact we are making in the event planning industry."

Unique Venues has been at the forefront of integrating college campuses into the hospitality sector, providing a lifeline for educational institutions seeking to generate much-needed revenue. This trend is especially prevalent among smaller liberal arts schools and those recovering from pandemic-induced financial strains.

For instance, Sweet Briar College in Virginia leverages its expansive 26,000-square-foot greenhouse and equestrian facilities to attract visitors and host events, supplementing its income through creative means like selling hydroponic lettuce and bottling wine. Similarly, Whittier College in California has revitalized its event spaces, hosting wellness workshops and literary gatherings, significantly boosting its revenue. In the most recent fiscal year, Whittier’s events business generated $700,000, marking a 40% increase from the previous year.

"These campuses are becoming more integrated into traditional hospitality—the way they contract, price, serve, and the options they offer," says Chuck Salem. Colleges now account for 25% of the event venues listed on his website UniqueVenues.com, highlighting their growing role in the event planning industry.

The Rhode Island School of Design (RISD) in Providence, RI, exemplifies this shift by hosting weddings, conferences, and corporate events at iconic campus sites like the RISD Museum and Tillinghast Place. For the 2024 fiscal year, RISD anticipates $376,000 in revenue from on-campus events, summer housing, and venue rentals. This success story underscores the potential of untapped campus resources.

Unique Venues and Intern Housing Hub have facilitated the integration of college campuses into the broader hospitality industry by connecting them with event planners seeking unique and memorable venues. From historic manor houses at Endicott College in Beverly, MA, which generate over $2 million annually from weddings to the summer intern housing programs at Vanderbilt University and Georgia Institute of Technology, colleges are diversifying their revenue streams and enhancing their marketing reach.

As colleges continue to embrace their roles as premier event spaces, Unique Venues remains at the forefront, providing event planners with these diverse and captivating locations. And Intern Housing Hub continues to show positive growth year after year by providing affordable summer intern housing solutions for relocating interns at campuses across the U.S. and Canada. Their feature in the Wall Street Journal further cements their position as leaders in the industry, celebrating their innovative approach and each venue and property’s distinctiveness.

