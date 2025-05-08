Gundir Appoints Lindsay Weisgerber as Chief Operating Officer, Signaling Next Era of Growth and Innovation

Lindsay Weisgerber, Gundir Chief Operating Officer

Weisgerber becomes Gundir’s youngest COO as she leads strategy amid record growth and marketing innovation.

HAYWARD, CA, UNITED STATES, May 8, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Gundir, one of the nation’s largest independent direct mail and omnichannel marketing agencies announces the promotion of Lindsay Weisgerber to Chief Operating Officer, effective May 1, 2025. Weisgerber, previously the company’s VP, Head of Account Service, steps into the newly expanded leadership role as Gundir continues its trajectory of record growth and industry innovation.

At just 39 years old, Weisgerber becomes the youngest executive to serve as COO in Gundir’s history. Her leadership has been instrumental in driving the company’s more than 20% year-over-year growth in 2024, expanding Gundir’s active client base by over 30%, and increasing employee headcount during a period marked by industry-wide cutbacks.

“Lindsay has truly made a difference,” said Mike Gunderson, CEO of Gundir. “Her impact is evident in every corner of our agency — from our operations and client success to our culture of innovation. I could not be more excited for our future with her leading the way.”

Since joining Gundir in 2022, Weisgerber has helped redefine the agency’s operational model, developing scalable processes that have fueled both client retention and acquisition. She has also been a driving force in expanding Gundir’s omnichannel service offering, integrating direct mail with advanced digital strategies and AI-driven creative, testing, and analytics — helping position Gundir as a leader in a rapidly evolving marketing landscape.

As COO, Weisgerber will oversee all agency departments, including Account Management, Creative, Data, and Print Production, while continuing to lead Gundir’s strategic initiatives as part of the management team. She will maintain a strategic role on several of Gundir’s largest accounts, ensuring a strong connection between operational leadership and client results.

“I am honored to step into this role at such an exciting time for Gundir,” said Weisgerber. “Our clients trust us to drive measurable success in a channel that’s constantly evolving, and I’m committed to building on that trust by expanding what’s possible in direct mail and omnichannel marketing. I’m excited to help lead the next chapter of growth for both our clients and our team.”

Prior to joining Gundir, Lindsay was an Associate Vice President at Pursuant and had been an Account Supervisor at TraceyLocke. She lives in McKinnley, Texas with her husband Bryan and their three beautiful children.

In conjunction with Weisgerber’s promotion, Jeff Tarran, who previously served as COO, will move into an Integrator/Advisor role, continuing to support agency leadership, strategic initiatives, and key client engagements.

About Gundir

Gundir is one of the largest independent direct mail and omnichannel marketing agencies in the U.S. The company is dedicated to helping businesses achieve measurable results through innovative, address-based marketing solutions. By blending the tactile impact of direct mail with the precision of data-driven strategies, Gundir empowers brands to connect with their audiences in meaningful, high-converting ways. Learn more at www.gundir.com.

