Armenian Heritage Comes to Life in New Children's Book 'The Legacy of The Running Lavash'

The Legacy of the Running Lavash: Book Cover An authentic Armenian dining/tea table from the author's tonir yard, along with a drawing of it as depicted in the book. Traditional Armenian Taraz

Author Loucia Isaac Seropian weaves a tale of culture and identity through the journey of Armenia's beloved flatbread.

The Legacy of the Running Lavash is a delightful and unique contribution to the realm of cultural folklore.” — The Children's Book Review

BROOMFIELD, CO, US, August 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Children's Book Review announces the release of author Loucia Isaac Seropian's new children's book, 'The Legacy of The Running Lavash.' This heartwarming tale celebrates Armenian culture and heritage through the journey of the country's beloved flatbread, lavash.

Coinciding with the 10th anniversary of UNESCO's recognition of lavash-making as an Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity, this book offers young readers aged five and up a unique window into Armenian traditions, language, and customs.

A story that started in the author’s mind playing like a symphony and rhythm back in 2018, 'The Legacy of The Running Lavash' follows the adventure of a traditional Armenian flatbread, exploring themes of identity, belonging, and the importance of cultural roots. The story is set in the author's hometown of Dvin, Artashat, in Armenia's Ararat Marz region, lending authenticity and personal touch to the narrative.

"This book is a celebration of Armenian heritage and a bridge for children worldwide to experience the richness of our culture," says Seropian. "It's my way of connecting my own children and others in the Armenian diaspora with their roots while fostering global understanding and appreciation for diversity."

Seropian's extensive background in children's media and education shines through in the book's engaging narrative and educational approach. Her experience includes roles at pan-Arab children's TV channels and involvement in various educational initiatives.

To mark the book's release, a special event featuring a live demonstration of traditional lavash-making in a tonir (underground oven) and a blessing ceremony will be held in Dvin, Ararat Marz. The author will be available for interviews and book signings.

To give back to the community, 150 copies of 'The Legacy of The Running Lavash' will be donated to public school libraries across Armenia, supporting literacy and cultural education efforts.

The book is primarily targeted at the ESL community, particularly the Armenian diaspora, but its universal themes make it valuable for any reader interested in cultural diversity. Educators are encouraged to incorporate the book into their curriculum to promote multicultural understanding.

A limited amount of free copies of 'The Legacy of The Running Lavash' are available for donation. For more information about the book or to request a free copy, please contact loucia.isaac@gmail.com.

About the Author:

Loucia Isaac Seropian began her career in PR and Communications in 1999 at Haigazian University in Beirut, Lebanon. She later moved to Doha, Qatar, where she was involved in launching two Pan-Arab children's TV channels and contributed to various media and communication projects. Her decision to repatriate to Armenia in 2018 inspired the creation of 'The Legacy of The Running Lavash,' blending her professional expertise with a personal mission to connect children to their heritage.