Rejoice in a tale of love, loss, & legacy: 'Areni and the Man With the Right Shoe’, A New Book by Loucia Isaac Seropian

Inspired by the discovery of the world’s oldest leather shoe, this beautiful story celebrates Armenian culture and history.

...the narrative weaves a symbolic, never-before-told story surrounding the discovery of the world’s oldest shoe, making Armenia’s rich heritage accessible to young readers worldwide.” — The Children's Book Review

The Children's Book Review announces a new story of love, loss, and legacy: 'Areni and the Man With the Right Shoe,' written by Armenian author Loucia Isaac Seropian.

Areni and the Man with the Right Shoe is a unique coffee-table book with cover art by Narek Hayrapetyan. It is ideal for children ages nine through 16 but is accessible and appealing to readers of all ages.

Set in the village of Areni, in Armenia’s Vayots Dzor winemaking region, this is the story of a young archaeologist and son of a shoemaker who falls in love with a passionate winemaker who shares the name Areni with the village. Their love story, tragically cut short, is transformed into a powerful tale of legacy when he buries his remaining right shoe in a cave along with grape seeds, symbolizing renewal and hope.

The story is inspired by the real-life discovery of the world’s oldest leather shoe in Armenia’s Areni-1 Cave in the country’s winemaking region, as well as questions from the author’s children about who might have worn the famous shoe.

The author’s narrative is steeped in Armenian culture and folklore and influenced by her time and experiences in Vayots Dzor’s wine country. The tale features historical landmarks such as Noravank Monastery and Lake Sevan and incorporates traditional elements like khachkars and wine presses.

“This book is a celebration of the richness of Armenian heritage and culture,” said Seropian. “It’s my way of connecting my own children and others in the Armenian diaspora with their roots while continuing my mission of preserving and celebrating our culture through literature.” Like Seropian’s other titles, this book supports reading development for learners of English as a second language. The book will be given away as gifts to children and will not be available for sale.

To honor the release, Seropian is planning creative writing workshops centered around the book. Additional details will be announced on the author’s social media. For all inquiries, please reach out directly to Loucia Isaac Seropian.

