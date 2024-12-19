Ancient Armenian Tale 'Areni and the Man With the Right Shoe' Now Available FREE for Holiday Season

Areni and the Man with the Right Shoe: Book Cover The Road to Vayots Dzor with Ararat in The Back Noravank Monastery: Vayots Dzor Region

Author Loucia Isacc Seropian shares her love of reading with this beautiful story celebrating Armenian culture and history.

Written by an experienced storyteller in youth media, the narrative weaves a never-before-told story about the discovery of the world’s oldest shoe, making Armenia’s heritage accessible globally.” — The Children's Book Review

BROOMFIELD, CO, UNITED STATES, December 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Children’s Book Review announces a new story of love, loss, and legacy: 'Areni and the Man With the Right Shoe,' written by Armenian author Loucia Isaac Seropian. To celebrate its recent release, the author is making the book available for FREE to everyone everywhere between December 19 and January 31.

'Areni and the Man with the Right Shoe' is a unique book with cover art by Narek Hayrapetyan. It is ideal for children ages nine through 16 but accessible and appealing to readers of all ages.

Set in the village of Areni, in Armenia’s Vayots Dzor winemaking region, it tells the story of a young archaeologist and son of a shoemaker who falls in love with a passionate winemaker who shares the name Areni with the village. Their love story, tragically cut short, is transformed into a powerful tale of legacy when he buries his remaining right shoe in a cave, along with grape seeds, symbolizing renewal and hope.

The story is inspired by the real-life discovery of the world’s oldest leather shoe in Armenia’s Areni-1 Cave in the country’s winemaking region and questions from the author’s children about who might have worn the famous shoe.

The author’s narrative is steeped in Armenian culture and folklore and influenced by her time and experiences in Vayots Dzor’s wine country. The tale features historical landmarks such as Noravank Monastery and Lake Sevan and incorporates traditional elements like khachkars and wine presses.

“This book is a celebration of the richness of Armenian heritage and culture,” said Seropian. “It’s my way of connecting my children and others in the Armenian diaspora with their roots while continuing my mission of preserving and celebrating our culture through literature. By making the book available for free, I hope to spread the joy of reading this holiday season.”

Like Seropian’s other titles, this book supports reading development for learners of English as a second language. The book will be given away and unavailable for sale. Read the book here, with the password: loucia365.

To honor the release, Seropian is also planning creative writing workshops centered around the book. Additional details will be announced on the author’s social media. For all inquiries, please reach out directly to Loucia Isaac Seropian.

