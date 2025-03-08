'My Name is Areni', A New Book from Loucia Isaac Seropian Inspired by the Statue of Anahit Exhibition 'Mother Goddess'

My Name Is Areni: A Journey of Remembrance & Renewal Words by Loucia Isaac Seropian, Art by Narek Hayrapetyan Loucia Isaac Seropian at the 'Mother Goddess' exhibition that inspired the book.

Book available for FREE download this March, in honor of International Women’s Day on March 8.

Loucia Isaac Seropian’s 'My Name is Areni' offers readers a poetic and philosophical exploration of personal transformation that engages both the heart and mind.” — The Children's Book Review

BROOMFIELD, CO, UNITED STATES, March 8, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In celebration of International Women’s Day, The Children’s Book Review announces a new story of self-discovery, transformation and healing: 'My Name is Areni', written by author Loucia Isaac Seropian. The author is making the book available to download for free (Password: Read365) during the month of March.

My Name is Areni is a contemplative, spiritual short story showcasing paintings by Narek Hayrapetyan. The paintings portray the metamorphosis of a butterfly, giving readers a space to reflect on their own stories and testimonies. The book is ideal for children ages seven and above and is intended to resonate deeply with readers navigating personal growth, healing journeys, or seeking to reconnect with their authentic selves.

The story presents a dialogue between Areni and the goddess Anahit, the Armenian goddess of fertility, healing, wisdom, and water. With guidance from the divine, Areni embarks on an introspective journey to reconnect with her eight-year-old self. The narrative follows Areni as she confronts past pain, breaks free from limiting narratives, and discovers the courage to reclaim her authentic identity.

Seropian was inspired to write this story after viewing a statue of Anahit at an exhibition titled 'Mother Goddess: From Anahit to Mary.' The statue was loaned by the British Museum for its first-ever display in Armenia.

“It was during my visit to the exhibition that I embarked on this courageous introspective journey,” said Seropian. “The narrative is genuinely guided by the divine and my opinion that the goddess Anahit would wish for us to lead our life today, not merely healing, but emerging victorious.”

To honor the release, Seropian is planning public book readings, as well as poetry and creative writing workshops encouraging readers to write their own spiritual dialogues.

Seropian is available for interviews. For all inquiries, please reach out directly to Loucia Isaac Seropian.

***

ABOUT THE CHILDREN'S BOOK REVIEW

The Children's Book Review is a trusted resource for parents, educators, and young readers, offering reviews and recommendations of the best books for children of all ages. With a commitment to promoting literacy and fostering a love of reading, The Children's Book Review provides valuable insights and resources for families and educators around the world. For more information, visit https://www.thechildrensbookreview.com.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Loucia Isaac Seropian began her PR and Communications career in 1999, handling the Public Relations of Haigazian University in Beirut, Lebanon (Haigazian University is the only Armenian university in the diaspora, founded in 1955). In 2004, Loucia moved to Doha, Qatar, where she worked on the launch of two Pan-Arab children’s TV channels: Barem TV Channel and Al Jazeera Children’s Channel, now known as Jeem TV. Loucia was also responsible for Qatar Debate’s PR and communication plan for the World School Debating Championship 2010 as the Strategic Communications manager. Today, Loucia has been an active contributor to children’s literature. She is best known for “The Legacy of The Running Lavash”, “To The One-in-a-Million Festival and Back”, “Friends in Wonderland", "Areni and The Man with The Right Shoe," and "My Name is Areni. I am Areni." For more information, email Loucia at loucia.isaac@gmail.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.