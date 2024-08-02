Illinois Recognizes August as Child Support Awareness Month, Celebrates New Initiatives

ILLINOIS, August 2 - Child Support Services regional offices to undertake annual August service projects to benefit communities statewide





SPRINGFIELD - Illinois is marking Child Support Awareness Month this August, and celebrating the recent launch of a pair of new initiatives that will benefit children and parents across the state.





Child Support Services (CSS), a division of the Department of Healthcare and Family Services (HFS) recently launched Family Resource Connections , a groundbreaking initiative that supports parents and provides individualized solutions to meet their needs and ultimately foster better outcomes for families.





Family Resource Connections can connect parents with an array of services to meet the varied needs of families involved with CSS: career and training opportunities, veterans' resources, disabled worker programs, domestic violence resources, court and legal help, parent mediation services, and more. The effort is in collaboration with the Illinois Department of Employment Security (IDES) and Central Management Services (CMS).





Additionally, last month CSS announced that all child support collected on behalf of Illinois' low-income families with children who are current or former Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF) recipients will be passed through to the family for the care and support of their children and will no longer be retained by the state.





The change took effect July 1, and benefits all families who currently receive or formerly received TANF. With this change, Illinois becomes the first state in the nation to unconditionally ensure all families receive 100% of the child support that is paid. While some other states pass through all child support that is paid, it is subject to appropriation and not unconditional.





"HFS' Division of Child Support Services provides critical resources to Illinois families, and we are committed to continuing to find ways to better serve customers," Acting HFS Director Elizabeth Whitehorn said. "With the new Family Resource Connections initiative and the recent Child Support pass-through payment rule change, we have a lot to celebrate in Illinois this Child Support Awareness Month."





August is designated Child Support Awareness Month because it marks the anniversary of the establishment of the Child Support Enforcement Program in the Social Security Act of 1975.





In Illinois, CSS provides child support services to approximately 345,000 families with nearly 500,000 children. Services include helping establish parentage, establishing fair child support orders, and enforcing them when necessary. These services are available to anyone who needs them, regardless of economic status. During the last state fiscal year, CSS collected more than $1.3 billion on behalf of the families it serves.





CSS has regional Child support offices in Aurora, Champaign, Chicago, Collinsville, Joliet, Marion, Peoria, Rockford and Springfield. Each August, CSS employees support organizations with donations to strengthen the communities they serve. This year, those organizations include Lake County Haven Shelter, Luggage of Love, Homer Food Pantry, Boys and Girls Club of Joliet, Caritas Family Solutions, Rock Island's Children's Advocacy Center, Rock House Kids, M.E.R.C.Y. Communities, Sherman School of Excellence, DCFS Foster Children, and Solid Rock Youth Transitional Services.



