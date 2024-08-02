U.S. Chamber Endorses Rep. Lori Chavez-DeRemer for Oregon’s 5th Congressional District

Washington, D.C. – The U.S. Chamber of Commerce announced its endorsement of Rep. Lori Chavez-DeRemer to represent Oregon’s Fifth Congressional District. The U.S. Chamber endorses candidates for federal office who will stand up for free enterprise, including by vigorously advocating for public policy solutions that will spur economic growth, support jobs, and promote businesses of all sizes’ ability to continue to innovate and invest in America.

"Rep. Chavez-DeRemer has been a relentless champion for job creators, main street businesses, and the workforce in Oregon’s 5th Congressional District," said U.S. Chamber of Commerce Northwest Region Vice President Chris Eyler. "The Chamber is proud to stand with Rep. Chavez-DeRemer and support her re-election to Congress, and we look forward to working closely together in the 119th Congress on behalf of initiatives that will create economic opportunity for all."

“I’m honored to be endorsed by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce and appreciate their support for legislation that I’m co-leading, the Child Care Investment Act, to help make childcare more affordable for working families,” Rep. Chavez-DeRemer said. “Soaring costs, including for childcare, affect the success of local businesses. Together, I look forward to continuing our work to advance commonsense legislation that supports job creation and drives economic growth in our communities.”