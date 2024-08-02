More funding available to foster inclusive communities

CANADA, August 2 - Funding is now available for Island residents and community groups to support projects that promote diversity and inclusion within the province.

The Gender, Equity, Diversity, Inclusion and Community Enhancement Program (GEDI) provides grants for initiatives that encourage a greater sense of belonging and community engagement for marginalized groups in Prince Edward Island.

“In our commitment to advancing inclusive community spaces, we recognize that diversity is a strength. By empowering individuals and organizations to create more inclusive environments through this program, we ensure that multiple perspectives are shaping and strengthening the vibrant communities in Prince Edward Island.” - Workforce, Advanced Learning and Population Minister Jenn Redmond

Applications can be submitted by email to GEDI@gov.pe.ca until 11:59 p.m. on September 27, 2024.

