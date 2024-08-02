1st Macao International Children’s Arts Festival’s MICAF elves brings promotional activities to the community in August spending a joyous summer with the public

MACAU, August 2 - Under the patronage of the Secretariat for Social Affairs and Culture of the Government of the Macao Special Administrative Region, organised by the Cultural Affairs Bureau, and co-organised and supported by various entities, the 1st Macao International Children’s Arts Festival will launch promotional activities “Meet-the-MICAF elves sessions” and “MICAF, MICAF where are you?” in August, in addition to a rich array of performances. The Festival’s MICAF elves will create a festive atmosphere with its buddies in the community and the relevant venues of the Festival’s programmes.

The stamp collection activity “MICAF, MICAF where are you?” will be held from 3 August to 1 September. Members of the public can obtain a stamp card from the Macao Cultural Centre, the Macao Museum of Art or Cinematheque・Passion, and redeem one souvenir at the reception of the Macao Cultural Centre or the Macao Museum of Art after they collect stamps from three of the “stamp collection points” at the Macao Cultural Centre, the Macao Cultural Centre Plaza, the Macao Museum of Art and Cinematheque・Passion. Souvenirs are limited and distribution is on a first-come, first-served basis. The Organiser hopes to encourage the public to visit the venues and participate in the programmes of the Festival.

The MICAF elves, who is energetic and eager to make new friends, will appear with its buddies in the Temporary Leisure Area in Doca do Lam Mau in Fai Chi Kei (from 10 to 11 August), Taipa Central Park (from 16 to 17 August), and the Flower City in Taipa (18 August). The “Meet-the-MICAF elves sessions” will be held at 3:30pm on the abovementioned dates, where MICAF and buddies will dance and interact with the public. Meanwhile, a souvenir booth will also be available, and all are welcome to celebrate the Festival.

In addition, in order to celebrate the birth of the MICAF elves, the Organizer specially launched a number of exquisite souvenirs, which are on sale in limited quantity at the performance venues on the dates of the performance during the Festival or at the “Meet-the-MICAF elves sessions”. Children who have become a fan of MICAF can enjoy a 30% discount on the souvenirs.

Tickets for the programmes of the 1st Macao International Children’s Arts Festival are on sale through the Macau Ticketing Network outlets, telephone and online booking. 24-hour ticketing hotlines: 2855 5555; ticketing website: www.macauticket.com. For more information about the Festival, please visit www.icm.gov.mo/micaf.

Stamp Collection Activity “MICAF, MICAF where are you?” Date: From 3 August to 1 September Stamp card collection Reception of the Macao Cultural Centre (9am-7pm daily until the last day of the event) Reception of the Macao Museum of Art (10am-7pm, from Tuesday to Sunday) Ticket office of the Cinematheque・Passion (10am-11:30pm, from Tuesday to Sunday) Stamp collection points Reception of the Macao Cultural Centre (9am-7pm daily until the last day of the event) Macao Cultural Central Plaza (open all day) Macao Museum of Art (10am-7pm, from Tuesday to Sunday) Cinematheque・Passion (10am-11:30pm, from Tuesday to Sunday) Souvenir redemption (while stock lasts) Reception of the Macao Cultural Centre (9am-7pm daily) Reception of the Macao Museum of Art (10am-7pm, from Tuesday to Sunday)