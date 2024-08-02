How the Hearth Stopper Can Cut Heating Bills by Up to 30%

Hearth Stopper introduces a solution to significantly cut heating bills and enhance home energy efficiency with its innovative fireplace cover.

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI, UNITED STATES, August 2, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hearth Stopper’s ( https://hearthstopper.com ) fireplace insulation product helps transform home heating efficiency and provide substantial savings on energy bills.The Hearth Stopper is an insulated, removable, and customizable fireplace cover designed to reduce drafts, save energy, and enhance the aesthetic appeal of any living space.With the rising costs of energy and the increasing need for efficient home heating solutions, Hearth Stopper offers a practical and elegant answer to a common problem.According to the Department of Energy , homeowners can lose their home’s heat through an unused fireplace. The Hearth Stopper offers a solution that can save on one’s heating bills, outperforming even new windows by saving up to 40% more energy.The Hearth Stopper stands out with its unique combination of functionality and design. Traditional fireplaces, while adding charm and warmth to a home, are notoriously inefficient. Open fireplaces allow warm air to escape and cold air to enter, leading to increased heating costs and discomfort.The Hearth Stopper provides an effective barrier that significantly reduces these drafts. It ensures that warm air stays inside during the winter and cool air remains inside during the summer.Independent third-party testing has confirmed that the Hearth Stopper can save homeowners up to 30% on their heating bills. This efficiency means that the product can pay for itself within 12 to 18 months in an average home. It is a smart investment for any homeowner looking to improve their home’s energy efficiency.Hearth Stopper’s customizable design is designed to fit seamlessly into any home decor. Homeowners can choose from a variety of sizes to match their fireplace dimensions, ensuring a perfect fit. The product’s aesthetic appeal makes it a “wife-approved” solution that marries function and style.Additionally, the Hearth Stopper is easily removable. It allows homeowners to use their fireplaces whenever they wish. This feature provides the flexibility to enjoy a cozy fire on special occasions while maintaining energy efficiency the rest of the time.About Hearth StopperHearth Stopper is one of the leading woman-owned family businesses in Kansas City. Born out of a personal necessity and a desire to create a functional yet aesthetically pleasing solution to fireplace drafts, Hearth Stopper offers a patent-pending, insulated fireplace cover that is both removable and customizable.This innovative product is designed to enhance energy efficiency, save on heating bills, and prevent unwanted pests and allergens from entering the home.Committed to sustainability and quality, Hearth Stopper products are made in the USA using recycled materials.With a strong focus on exceptional customer service, Hearth Stopper provides a 2-year warranty, free shipping within the continental U.S., and a 30-day return and exchange policy.If you have any inquiries about Hearth Stopper, you can contact them here