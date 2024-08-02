Call for Applications: Women’s Leadership in Disaster Risk Reduction Training Programme 2024

2 August 2024, Hiroshima, Japan – UNITAR is accepting applications to its training programme on women’s leadership in disaster risk reduction, from learners over 18 years of age, living in or from Pacific small island developing states and Asia. Women are highly encouraged to apply. This programme, “Women’s Leadership in Tsunami-Based Disaster Risk Reduction for World Tsunami Awareness Day 2024”, aims to equip learners with lifelong skills to develop inclusive disaster risk reduction plans that reflect the needs of their communities and countries. Application deadline is 23 August 2024 at 11:59 p.m. JST (UTC+9).

The programme will be conducted in English and will run in two phases, starting in September 2024. Phase 1 will enrol 100 participants for the online training (September to November 2024). The 20 top performers will be invited for Phase 2, which will be held in person in Fiji (March 2025). A UNITAR certificate of completion will be issued to those who meet the requirements.

The training programme is free of charge, thanks to the financial support of the Government and People of Japan. The programme is a core part of UNITAR’s new initiative, “Shimanami Collective: Capacity Building for Asian and Pacific Countries”, which is a series of training programmes to enhance resilience against disasters and stabilize sea and human security.