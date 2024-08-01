Province looking to revitalize old Curling Club site

CANADA, August 1 - This fall, the Prince Edward Island Housing Corporation (PEIHC) will seek community input about the future redevelopment of the former Charlottetown Curling Club property at 241 Euston Street.

A tender was issued today to demolish the current building and that work is expected to be completed by the end of the year.

“Residents have an expressed interest in the redevelopment of this property and the possibilities are endless with potential for housing, community space, recreational, childcare and commercial space. We want to work with, and for, residents to create infrastructure that supports the generational needs of the community.” - Hon. Rob Lantz, Minister of Housing, Land and Communities

The .67-acre property has been owned by the PEIHC since 2021 and was most recently used for the Community Outreach Centre until those services relocated to Park Street in March 2024.

Further details on how the community can provide input will be available later this fall.



Media contact:

April Gallant

Department of Housing, Land and Communities

aldgallant@gov.pe.ca

