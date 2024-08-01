MPD Arrests Additional Suspect in 2023 Southeast Shooting

The Metropolitan Police Department announces an additional arrest has been made in a fatal shooting in Southeast, DC, that occurred in 2023.

On Saturday, December 16, 2023, at approximately 8:07 p.m., Sixth District officers responded to the report of the sounds of gunshots in the 1200 block of 44th Place, Southeast. Officers located an adult male victim suffering from gunshot wounds. The victim was transported to a local hospital where he died from his injuries.

The decedent has been identified as 28-year-old Kenneth Barksdale Jr., of Southeast, DC.

On Thursday, August 1, 2024, members of the Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force located and arrested 19-year-old Eric Sheffield of Northeast, DC. He was transported to the Homicide Branch where he was charged, pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant, with First Degree Murder While Armed-Felony Murder.

Previously, on Wednesday, July 31, 2024, members of the Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force located and arrested an 18-year-old male of Southeast, DC. He was transported to the Homicide Branch where he was charged, pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant, with First Degree Murder While Armed-Felony Murder.

This case remains under investigation. Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for any homicide committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 23204354

###