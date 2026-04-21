MPD Seeking Suspects in Central Avenue Robbery

The Metropolitan Police Department is seeking the community’s assistance in identifying suspects in a robbery that occurred in Northeast.

On Thursday, February 12, 2026, at approximately 4:11 p.m., the victim was in an argument with the suspects in the 4800 block of Central Avenue, Northeast. During the argument, the suspects assaulted the victim, took the victim’s property, and then fled the scene.

The suspects were captured by security cameras and can be seen in this video: https://youtu.be/yQrOsaS3ixo

Anyone who can identify these suspects or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to ​$1,000​ to anyone who provides information that leads to the ​arrest and indictment​ of the person or persons responsible for a ​crime​ committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 26019252