MPD Makes Road Rage Arrest

The Metropolitan Police Department announces the arrest of a suspect following a road rage incident that occurred in Northwest.

On Monday, April 20, 2026, at approximately 10:06 a.m., Third District officers responded to the report of armed assault in progress in the 1700 block of 7th Street, Northwest. The victim was driving behind the suspect when, following a traffic dispute, the suspect pointed a gun at the victim. MPD officers quickly located the suspect nearby, a firearm was recovered, and he was arrested without incident.

57-year-old David Anthony Jennings, of Brandywine, Maryland was charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Carrying a Pistol Without a License.

CCN: 26052314

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