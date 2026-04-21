Suspects Sought in Langston Place Shooting

The Metropolitan Police Department seeks the community’s assistance in locating multiple suspects in a shooting that occurred in Southeast.

On Saturday, March 21, 2026, at approximately 12:02 a.m., Seventh District officers responded to the 2000 block of Langston Place, Southeast, for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival officers found evidence of a shooting but no victims.

The suspects were captured by a nearby surveillance camera and can be seen in the photo’s below and in this video: https://youtu.be/7LdnNvFl-_U



Anyone who can identify these suspects, or who has knowledge of this incident, should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 26036710