MFA Spokesperson Comments on the Situation in the Middle East

          Singapore is deeply concerned about recent developments in the Middle East including the killing of Hamas political leader Ismail Haniyeh in Iran, who was involved in negotiations for a ceasefire in Gaza. This puts at risk efforts to secure a ceasefire agreement that would allow for the release of all hostages and facilitate humanitarian assistance to the civilian population. Singapore calls on all parties to take de-escalatory steps to avoid exacerbating tensions and a wider regional conflagration.    


MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS

SINGAPORE

1 AUGUST 2024

