FEMA Authorizes Funds to Fight Colorado’s Quarry Fire

DENVER – FEMA authorized the use of federal funds to help with firefighting costs for the Quarry Fire burning in Jefferson County, Colorado near the community of Ken Caryl and Littleton.

FEMA Region 8 Deputy Administrator Katherine Fox approved the state’s request for a federal Fire Management Assistance Grant (FMAG) after receiving the request this afternoon and determining that the fire threatened such destruction that it would constitute a major disaster.

“Approving an FMAG is a powerful reminder we are all connected in the effort to protect our communities,” said Fox. “This assistance will help ensure that the communities battling the Quarry Fire have the resources they need to battle this fire and protect lives and property.”

At the time of the request, the Quarry Fire was threatening more than 750 homes and other structures in the area. The fire started July 31, 2024, and has burned more than 418 acres.

The authorization makes FEMA funding available to pay 75 percent of the state’s eligible firefighting costs under an approved grant for managing, mitigating and controlling designated fires. These grants do not provide assistance to individual home or business owners and do not cover other infrastructure damage caused by the fire.

Fire Management Assistance Grants are provided through the President's Disaster Relief Fund and are made available by FEMA to assist in fighting fires that threaten to cause a major disaster. Eligible items can include expenses for field camps; equipment use, repair and replacement; mobilization and demobilization activities; and tools, materials and supplies.

With the FMAG authorization, additional funding is made available through the Hazard Mitigation Grant Program (HMGP) Post Fire for the mitigation of wildfire and related hazards, such as flood after fire or erosion. Some eligible wildfire project types include defensible space measures, ignition-resistant construction, and hazardous fuels reduction.

For more information on FMAGs, visit https://www.fema.gov/fire-management-assistance-grants-program-details. For HMGP Post Fire, visit https://www.fema.gov/hazard-mitigation-grant-program-post-fire.