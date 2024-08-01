Crop Report for the Period July 23 - July 29, 2024

CANADA, August 1 - Released on August 1, 2024

The continued heat and lack of moisture has accelerated crop advancement throughout the province. With the current conditions crops throughout many regions are stressed, causing yield potential to further decline this week. Producers are hoping for moisture to help with head and pod filling on later seeded crops but for many advanced crops, any moisture received would have little impact on yield at this stage. Additionally, it is unlikely that a second cut of hay will be possible in most areas of the province due to the lack of moisture.

In the southern parts of the province, pulses are being desiccated with many just starting to be harvested. Cereals are also being harvested for feed in the southern region. Producers indicate there will likely be an increase in the amount of cereal crops that are harvested for feed given the concerns over yield potential under the current conditions. Many other areas of the province are preparing for harvest operations as the hot and dry conditions continue to quickly ripen crops.

Hot temperatures and lack of moisture persisted this week with many areas across the province receiving only trace amounts of rainfall or none at all. The highest rainfall recorded fell in the Hafford area at 15 mm, followed by the St. Walburg area at 14 mm. The Aneroid area received 11 mm over the past week.

Topsoil moisture continued to decline this week. Provincially, cropland topsoil moisture is rated as 41 per cent adequate, 49 per cent short and 10 per cent very short. Hayland topsoil moisture is reported at 40 per cent adequate, 49 per cent short and 11 per cent very short. Pasture topsoil moisture is 37 per cent adequate, 47 per cent short and 16 per cent very short.

Pastures are starting to be impacted by the lack of rainfall. Currently, four per cent of pastures are rated as excellent condition, 37 per cent good, 42 per cent fair, 15 per cent poor and two per cent as very poor condition.

Lack of moisture, heat, lodging due to wind, grasshoppers and aphids continued to take a toll on crops over the past week. If producers are taking control measures for pests, they are reminded to read product labels and follow pre-harvest intervals as crops are quickly advancing throughout the province. More information is available in the Guide to Crop Protection.

As producers prepare for harvest, they are reminded to take safety precautions and preventative fire measures when they can. The Farm Stress Line is available to provide support to producers toll free at 1-800-667-4442.

A complete, printable version of the Crop Report is available online - Download Crop Report.

Follow the 2024 Crop Report on Twitter at @SKAgriculture.

-30-

For more information, contact: